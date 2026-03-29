Japanese bloggers allegedly pelted with cow dung after refusing to give S$0.30 to group of children in India

Bloggers pelted with cow dung after refusing to give money to group of children

Two Japanese bloggers were allegedly pelted with cow dung after refusing to give money to a group of children in India.

In an X post on Thursday (26 Mar), one of the bloggers, Inoko, posted that they were walking along the Ganges River when three boys asked them for INR20 (S$0.30).

When they refused, he claimed that the boys threw cow dung on their backs, leaving them covered in excrement.

Bloggers hospitalised due to fever

Mr Inoko said both of them had a fever and were sent to the hospital after the incident.

The following day, he posted that despite having a slight fever, he had left his guesthouse to catch his train reservation and travelled from Ayodhya to Lucknow.

However, during the train ride, he suddenly felt unwell and recorded a body temperature of 39°C.

Meanwhile, his companion, user @DotabataGG shared on Thursday that he stayed in a hospital in Varanasi for four days.

“It’s unclear if the cow dung water balloon was the cause, but I became so ill that I could barely stand or breathe,” he wrote.

Blogger paid S$1,200 for cockroach infested hospital room

@DotabataGG also shared about the less-than-ideal circumstances during his hospitalisation.

He said they served curry that was too strong for him, so he stopped eating it.

Since he didn’t eat the provided meal, he was at one point served chocolate milk, which a nurse had allegedly stirred with an unused syringe.

Additionally, he claimed that an IV drip they gave him “didn’t work properly,” causing his forearm to swell.

“The hospital bill for a four-day stay in a private room with a massive cockroach infestation was 152,980 yen (S$1,200),” the blogger also revealed.

Also read: Driver in Thailand smears faeces on rescuer’s face after being refused a motorcycle for toilet run

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Featured image adapted from @inokou_trip on X, @DotabataGG on X.