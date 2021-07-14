Blue Lotus Skids & Spins Changing Lanes On PIE

The recent rainy weather in Singapore has resulted in wet roads and slightly dangerous driving conditions. But we aren’t too sure if that was the reason why this Lotus driver lost control of their vehicle on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

As he was trying to change lanes, the car skidded and spun, narrowly missing another car nearby.

After the brief spin, the Lotus eventually stopped and caused a bumper car collision in the third lane. The dashcam footage was uploaded onto the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook Group and has over 1,000 shares at the time of writing.

Likely tried to overtake car in front

In the video, the driver of a dark blue Lotus can be seen trying to filter into the lane where the dashcam vehicle was driving.

At the time, a silver Toyota Wish appeared to be slowing down around the bend, as its brake lights were on.

This may have been why the Lotus driver decided to change lanes.

Blue Lotus car skids & spins across 3 PIE lanes

As he revved the engine and gained speed, the car skidded and spun across 3 lanes, narrowly missing another car in the 3rd lane.

The chaos didn’t end there, however, as the blue Lotus driver somehow reversed his car back into the 3rd lane, causing a minor bumper car-like collision.

The video ends with the blue Lotus driver raising his hand in apology to the unlucky driver whose car he collided into.

You can watch the video in full here.

Pay more attention while driving on wet roads

Thankfully, there appeared to be no major injuries aside from the likely scratches on the cars involved.

Despite that fact, this doesn’t excuse any dangerous driving, should the Lotus driver have been guilty of that. If the accident was due to a car fault instead, perhaps the driver should have his vehicle inspected soon.

Whatever the cause may be, we’re glad that no one was terribly hurt. For all other road users, remember to stay safe on the road.

