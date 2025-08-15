Ex-BlueSG employee jailed for manipulating system to erase fees & driving 150 times without licence

BlueSG staff jailed after driving 150 times without licence using friend’s account

A former BlueSG customer service agent will serve time behind bars for exploiting his job privileges to rent company cars without holding a valid driving licence.

Muhammad Fadhli Anuar, 24, repeatedly booked vehicles under a friend’s name and on several occasions manipulated the company’s internal system to avoid paying rental fees.

From August 2023 to June 2024, he drove on 150 separate occasions using an account he had created for his friend.

For eight of those trips, he altered the booking records to show zero rental minutes, allowing him to drive without incurring charges.

On Wednesday (13 August), he was sentenced to seven months and six weeks in jail and barred from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

He had pleaded guilty to four charges, including dishonest procurement of services, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and obstructing justice.

BlueSG account set up under friend’s name

According to CNA, Fadhli first raised the idea of opening a BlueSG account with his friend in August 2023, saying it could be used when they met.

Taking over the sign-up process, he used her identification documents and driving licence to complete the registration, which was verified by a colleague.

He installed the BlueSG mobile app on his own phone and linked his personal credit card to her account.

While his friend knew the account had been created in her name, she did not know he was using it for his own driving — and without the proper licence or insurance coverage.

Misused work access to erase rental charges

As a staff member, Fadhli had access to the company’s internal database, which could be used to adjust rental start and end times.

Between January and June 2024, he used this access to amend eight of his trips so that the recorded duration was zero minutes, eliminating the rental charges.

BlueSG estimated it lost about S$650 in revenue from his actions, later recovering the sum from his salary.

On 28 May 2024, a human resources officer filed a police report after identifying two employees who had made unauthorised changes to customer bookings.

Fadhli was identified as one of them, alongside another employee.

Tried to get friend to mislead police

On 4 June 2024, Fadhli contacted his friend, asking her to tell the police that the account was hers and that she had access to it. He also wanted her to say she was unaware of any altered rental durations.

She refused to give false information.

Prosecutors described Fahdli as a “highly recalcitrant offender” who misused his position of trust and actively tried to avoid detection.

They also revealed he had convinced a colleague to help change rental durations, pretending it was to assist his friend when in reality, it was for his own benefit.

Fadhli, who represented himself, asked the court for a lighter sentence and a delay in serving time, citing the need to care for an elderly relative.

The judge, however, said his repeated conduct showed a “blatant disregard for the law”.

Driving so many times without a licence was hard to detect unless he was stopped or involved in an accident, and the fact he did so without insurance made the matter worse.

Fadhli is due to begin serving his sentence in September.

Also read: BlueSG lays off staff before pausing car-sharing operations from 8 Aug, plans ‘bold upgrade’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News, for illustration purposes only.