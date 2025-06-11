BMW driver caught stealing potted plant in broad daylight outside house in M’sia, netizens confused by bizarre theft

BMW driver steals potted plant outside Malaysia home

In a peculiar heist, a man driving a BMW sedan was caught on video stealing a potted plant from outside a house in Selangor, Malaysia, on Sunday (8 June).

A Facebook user named Shahrim Tamrin shared the CCTV footage of the incident — which occurred at 1.41pm — on Facebook with permission from the homeowner, Mr Arifin Rahmat.

According to the OP, Mr Arifin urges anyone who knows the individual to ask him to return the vase to where he had taken it.

Man drives off with potted plant

In the video, the driver of a white BMW sedan parked on the roadside is seen opening the door ever so slightly, before swinging it further ajar and getting off the vehicle just as another car passes by.

He takes the long way around the back of the car to approach a potted plant outside a residential property, looking out for people.

The man then carries the pot into the passenger’s seat and secures it before returning to his seat and driving off.

Netizens react to peculiar heist

Many were shocked that someone who can afford a BMW would steal a potted plant.

One user opined that some rich people who can afford expensive items tend to steal, while another claimed they had heard about BMW drivers stealing flower pots before.

However, one commenter explained that the car is an old model and speculated that the man may be stealing the potted plant to earn money for repairs.

Meanwhile, some pointed the blame on the homeowner, saying they should not have left their belongings outside their compound and adding that they were “asking for trouble” for doing so.

