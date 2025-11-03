BMW driver rear-ends stationary vehicle at Potong Pasir, drives off while victims check damage

BMW rams into rear of vehicle at Potong Pasir, driver escapes scene while victims were distracted

On 2 Nov, a stationary car was violently rear-ended by a BMW along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 — and while the shaken occupants checked the wreck, the BMW driver reversed, swerved and fled.

The incident happened just after midnight at 12.42am. Dashcam footage posted by SGRV shows a BMW barreling down the same lane before smashing into the rear of the stationary vehicle.

Three people — believed to be the car’s occupants — quickly got out to assess the damage.

According to the post, the driver of the BMW car was also confronted.

Driver seizes moment to escape

However, as the group inspected their bumper, the BMW driver quickly took this chance to reverse the car.

Subsequently, the driver attempted to divert to another lane to escape the situation.

The three occupants immediately tried to stop the car from leaving by blocking its path, and even filmed the incident on their phones.

Nonetheless, the BMW eventually drove off.

Netizens believe driver was under the influence

In the comments, one netizen claimed to have witnessed the crash and said they “heard a loud bang” at the moment of impact.

They suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Others warned against standing directly in front of a moving car in case the driver was “blur” or intoxicated.

Several netizens also argued that the victims should have focused on getting the driver to alight instead of inspecting their vehicle’s damage.

Also read: Driver arrested for drink driving after car rams into another car at Yishun road junction

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.