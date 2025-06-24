21-year-old man’s body found at United Square shopping mall, pronounced dead at scene

Police rule out foul play after body found at United Square shopping mall

During the early hours on Tuesday (24 June), a man’s body was discovered outside the United Square shopping mall.

Paramedics arrived shortly after but could only pronounce him dead at the scene.

Images circulating on social media showed multiple police vehicles and officers stationed at the mall’s drop-off point, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Police alerted to case of unnatural death at Thomson Road

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed to MS News that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 6.55am near 101 Thomson Road, the location of United Square shopping mall.

The deceased, a 21-year-old man, was found lying motionless near the mall’s taxi stand.

Meanwhile, paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who were alerted to the incident at around the same time, later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

While preliminary investigations found no signs of foul play, police have stated that inquiries are still ongoing.

Several police cars spotted where body was found at United Square

Photos shared on social media platforms, including Xiaohongshu, showed multiple police vehicles stationed at the mall’s drop-off point.

One image showed the area cordoned off with police tape, attracting a small crowd of passers-by who lingered to observe the scene.

Featured image adapted from 粉圆圆 on Xiaohongshu and 新加坡.大声公 on Xiaohongshu.