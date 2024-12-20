Sydney police find another body dumped near airport, couple was likely murdered

Man’s body found in creek near Sydney Airport on 17 Dec

On 9 Dec, the body of a 33-year-old Chinese woman named Zhuojun “Sally” Li was found severely decomposed in a bush at Sir Joseph Banks Park near Sydney Airport.

Over a week later, on 17 Dec, a man’s body was found in a creek 10 metres away, covered by reeds.

Police suspect that the body is that of Ms Li’s missing husband, 33-year-old Jai-Bao “Rex” Chen.

Police previously feared for husband’s safety

“There’s a fair degree of decomposition… after being where it’s been since probably late November,” said Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

“But it’s completely covered over, and had been submerged in very thick bulrush reed and other foliage, it makes it nearly impossible to see.”

An earlier ABC News report states that the couple, who lived in Sydney, had not been seen since late November. Ms Li was then reported missing by her mother early in December after failing to contact her.

After the discovery of Ms Li’s body, police began investigating Mr Chen’s whereabouts, citing grave concerns for his welfare.

However, they did not rule out his potential involvement in his wife’s death.

Couple believed to have been murdered due to debts

Police are now treating the case as a targeted double murder potentially due to debts, with Mr Chen as the main target, 9News reported.

They believe that the couple were killed in their home and their bodies subsequently transported elsewhere.

CCTV footage caught a silver Toyota Avensis stopping near the park between 4am and 5am on 30 Nov.

Mr Doherty also said they suspect that multiple people were involved in the couple’s death.

After dumping the bodies at the park, the police believe that the suspects travelled to Queensland, where Mr Chen’s phone was found.

They then travelled overseas, likely to Taiwan or China, Mr Chen’s and Ms Li’s home countries, respectively.

“We now have made a number of liaisons with Taiwan authorities and Chinese authorities,” Mr Doherty stated.

Also read: Severely decomposed body of woman found near Sydney Airport, husband’s whereabouts unknown

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NSW Police via ABC News, WAtoday