Body Of Woman Who Fell Off US Cliff Returns To S’pore, Husband Grateful For Help

Body Of Singaporean Woman Who Died In US Cliff Incident Returns On 27 Dec

Singaporean Nur Aisyah had been visiting Minnewaska State Park Preserve on 22 Dec when she slipped off a cliff and passed away.

Her body arrived in Singapore today (27 Dec) from the United States (US), accompanied by her husband, Mr Abdul Rauf Mohd Said.

The widower expressed his gratitude to the parties that had helped him through the repatriation process.

This includes the management team of Singapore Airlines and the Consul from the Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in New York.

Husband grateful for help to repatriate late wife’s body

In a series of Facebook posts, Mr Abdul Rauf shared updates regarding the process of returning his late wife’s remains to Singapore.

“Alhamdullilah. I am presently enroute back home to Singapore from JFK via Frankfurt. My beloved wife was safely loaded onto the plane earlier,” he said in post on 26 Dec.

Mr Abdul Rauf then extended his gratitude to JFK International Airpost and Singapore Airlines for their efforts.

According to him, they had allowed him to view his wife’s casket as it was carried into the plane.

He also thanked Christine, the Consul from the Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in New York for her work.

“She has worked round the clock during the busy Christmas holiday season to push and make things happen,” wrote Mr Abdul Rauf.

According to his post, they were to land in Singapore today (27 Dec) at 6.55am.

Mr Abdul Rauf shared in an earlier post that those who wished to pay their last respects could do so at 157Z Jalan Loyang Besar.

Singaporean woman passes away after falling off cliff in US

The tragic incident reportedly occurred last Friday (22 Dec) while the couple was enjoying the scenery at the park.

On 24 Dec, the distraught widower recounted the incident through a Facebook post.

He shared that despite the rescue team’s efforts, his wife had stopped breathing after the evacuation.

It was confirmed that she had passed away when they reached the nearest hospital.

In a follow up post on 25 Dec, Mr Abdul Rauf said that he had hoped for an early return of his wife’s body.

He also mentioned that the autopsy had been completed earlier that morning.

