Boss Treats Employees To ‘Buddha Jumps Over Wall’ Packed In Questionable Pots

During Chinese New Year, it’s common practice for bosses to bless their employees with angbao or goodies.

For one boss in particular, he wanted to surprise his employees with pots of Buddha Jumps Over The Wall (佛跳牆). This Chinese delicacy symbolises happiness and longevity.

Despite his good intentions, somehow the dish ended up looking hilariously like something else that isn’t entirely auspicious for the festive season, especially when placed inside the employees’ lockers.

Boss treats employees to pots of food that look like urns

In a post on Go, Singapore (走，新加坡) Facebook group, one of the company’s employees shared that his boss had chosen to give each employee a pot of Buddha Climbs Over The Wall instead of bonuses due to the current economical climate.

Unfortunately, when the cuisine was placed in pots to be distributed to employees, the pots looked strikingly similar to something else.

Though it wasn’t explicitly mentioned, we deduce the OP was likely referring to urns in his post because of the uncanny resemblance.

Each pot also had the names of employees slapped on it with a yellow post-it pad.

The employee was simply hysterical when he saw it, as he said he shouted auspicious sayings for good luck.

Many netizens tickled by the post

The post ended up tickling many netizens as well. As an Asian community, this sight is surely relatable to most.

This netizen left a comment with clever wordplay based on the dish’s name Buddha Jumps Over The Wall. It loosely translates to “really jumping off a wall after enjoying this delicacy”.

While in agreement with the majority that the pots do indeed look like… something else, this lady commended the boss on his efforts as the dish is considerably expensive.

This user made a good point about the practicality of the gift, stating how it’s hard to find a kindhearted boss that fills one’s tummy with great food — yet also gifting you with a reusable pot that one should pray isn’t needed in the near future.

Kudos to the boss for his efforts

Even though the treat did not go exactly as planned, we cannot discount the goodwill that came genuinely from the boss’ heart.

Not only do his employees now get to enjoy a delicious pot of Buddha Jumps Over The Wall, his kind act had also unintentionally amused netizens.

Though if he’s planning to do something similar again, we hope he’ll pick a better looking pot next time.

