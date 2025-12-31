Woman in S’pore hurt after violent Boxing Day confrontation with ex-husband, emergency order issued

Boxing Day dinner ends in alleged family violence incident

A Boxing Day gathering intended as a peaceful year-end dinner escalated into an alleged family violence incident when a woman’s ex-husband confronted her for simply booking a condominium function room.

The incident involved a woman (referred to as X) and her former spouse — whom she had divorced in June.

Both are legal co-owners of a condominium in Singapore where the confrontation took place.

She said that this altercation followed years of marital strain, including repeated infidelity by her ex-husband.

Dispute over use of shared property

X told MS News that she had booked the condominium’s function room for a small get-together with friends on Boxing Day (26 Dec).

Later that night, her ex-spouse allegedly confronted her at home, insisting she had no right to use shared facilities or invite guests.

This was despite X being a legal co-owner of the property and contributing to mortgage payments and maintenance fees.

During the confrontation, X was allegedly blocked from entering her bedroom, with her ex-spouse refusing to move aside.

Physical altercation leaves injuries

When X attempted to retrieve her car keys to send her friends home, the situation escalated.

She was pushed into a wall, resulting in cuts, bruises and a suspected fracture.

Their 17-year-old son intervened during the altercation and sustained an injury to his hand.

A medical memo from the National University Hospital (NUH) dated Friday (26 Dec) stated that the teenager suffered a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his right hand, requiring a plaster cast.

X told MS News that this “affected his sporting commitments”.

Emergency Order issued

An Emergency Order (EOR) under the Women’s Charter 1961 was subsequently issued against the ex-spouse.

The Emergency Order prohibits further acts of family violence and remains in force for 14 days, until 9 Jan 2026.

Under the Women’s Charter, breaching an Emergency Order is a criminal offence, punishable by fines or imprisonment.

X is also proceeding to apply for a Personal Protection Order (PPO) for herself and her child.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has been in contact with X, informing her about safety planning measures.

These included identifying early warning signs, moving to safe areas when tensions rise, calling the police if immediate danger arises, and prioritising children’s safety by avoiding their involvement in disputes.

MSF has referred the case to its Protective Service, with a social worker assigned to provide continued support.

Background of unresolved post-divorce conflict

X shared that the divorce, finalised earlier this year, followed prolonged marital strain.

This included repeated infidelity, unresolved financial issues, and an outstanding personal loan extended during the marriage.

Despite these circumstances, she did not pursue spousal maintenance or a financial settlement.

She reflected that unresolved resentment, control and entitlement can surface after divorce, sometimes violently.

X said she chose to share her experience to raise awareness, especially for women navigating sour or high-conflict divorces.

Family violence, she noted, includes not only physical harm but also emotional, psychological and coercive behaviour — such as blocking access to personal spaces or using force to assert control.

“It does not require visible injuries to be recognised,” said X.

“Family violence can occur even after separation,” she told MS News. “Abuse is not limited by profession, status, or reputation.”

“Protection Orders are available, and help can be sought early.”

