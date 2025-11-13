Boy with blood on face & hands repeatedly slapped in online video, made to kneel

Boy covered in blood gets slapped, made to apologise

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A boy whose face and hands were covered in blood was seen being repeatedly slapped by someone at a staircase landing.

The video, posted on Wednesday (12 Nov) by SGFollowsAll on Telegram, also showed him being made to kneel on the floor and apologise.

Boy slapped while apologising

The clip started with the boy, wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts, already having blood on his face and both hands.

He subsequently knelt, with his arms folded across his chest, on the floor of what appeared to be an HDB block.

A male voice off-camera demanded he say “angkat paiseh“, i.e. sorry.

When the boy started apologising to two people, he was interrupted by a violent slap across his face.

‘You ride my bike right?’

The male voice then pressed the boy to finish what he was saying, to which the boy apologised for “anyhow saying them”.

“You ride my bike right?” the person behind the camera asked him aggressively.

The boy apologised again, explaining that he was “trying to stop them”.

“You better be [sorry],” the other party repeatedly charged, with the boy, once again, reiterating that he was.

Boy slapped again, told to say ‘amitofo’

Despite this, the boy was slapped again.

By this time, he appeared breathless and weak but his assailant did not let up, repeating the line, “you better f**king sorry”.

The male voice then held the camera to the boy’s bloodied face and told him to say “amitofo”, a Buddhist chant.

He complied, and the video ended.

Netizens shocked at video

Netizens expressed shock over how much blood was on the boy, leading to speculation on whether he was bleeding and how he had been injured.

Others assumed that the victim was beaten because he had stolen a bike.

A user said that even if the boy had stolen a bike, violence would not solve the issue and that a police report could have been made instead.

Police report lodged over incident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged over the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing, it said.

Some netizens noted that the blue T-shirt worn by the boy resembles the Catholic Junior College (CJC) physical education T-shirt.

MS News has reached out to CJC for more information about the incident.

