Boy drowns in school pool in Bangkok, teachers don’t notice until grandmother comes looking

Boy in Thailand drowns in school pool, teachers fail to notice

A seven-year-old boy drowned in his school swimming pool in Bangkok, Thailand, on 25 March.

As teachers failed to notice the child going missing, the family of the deceased questioned the school’s lax supervision.

Grandmother sought help from other students to look for boy

51-year-old Ms Nattaporn, the boy’s grandmother, told reporters that she couldn’t find her grandchild, Mon, that day during dismissal time at around 4pm.

She sought the help of other students to locate Mon and later found her grandson’s shoes on a shoe rack near the pool.

This lead them to believe he was still in the area.

One of the students then climbed over the playground fence and found Mon’s bag there.

“We searched the swimming pool area, restrooms, showers, and changing rooms, but still couldn’t find the child,” Ms Nattaporn said.

Boy found at the bottom of the pool

Some teachers suggested that Mon might have left school, but Ms Nattaporn believed he would not go home wearing his swimming attire.

The grandmother then asked the swimming instructor to check the pool, thinking her grandchild may have drowned.

After checking near the pool stairs, the instructor found the child’s body underwater.

They brought him up to the surface and performed CPR, but he had a weak pulse, so they rushed him to the hospital.

However, the boy was later pronounced dead.

Teachers’ statements were inconsistent

Ms Nattaporn questioned the timing of the incident, as the teacher claimed the child left the pool at 2.30pm, but his body was found at 4pm.

Furthermore, the pool was closed at 3pm, AmarinTV reported.

Additionally, some teachers said there were about 13 students in the class, while the instructor reported there were 15.

They also admitted that they did not take attendance when the children left the pool, only checking visually.

The testimonies of the two teachers were also inconsistent.

The teacher claimed that Mon played football during swimming class and only went to swim for the last 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, his assistant said the child changed clothes, then returned to ask for help in tying his shoes before playing near the pool.

The family also questioned why no one noticed the child at the bottom of the pool and why the security cameras in the area were not working.

School sets up measures to prevent recurrence

On Sunday (29 March), the school released a statement saying they have provided financial assistance to the bereaved to cover the child’s medical expenses, autopsy, and religious ceremonies.

It said it has closed the swimming pool area and are fully cooperating with the police for the investigations.

The school has also launched a fact-finding committee to identify any shortcomings and assign responsibility fairly.

To prevent recurrence, the school plans to post certified lifeguards and teachers at the pool, in line with international standards. It will also set up a first aid station with an automated external defibrillator (AED) near the pool and regularly train all staff in basic life support. Additionally, CCTV cameras will be installed in risk areas and blind spots, while pool fencing will be reinforced to prevent unauthorised access. The school said it will also provide psychological support to students and teachers who were affected by the incident, Thairath reported.

Also read: Man in China dies after drowning in pool for 30 mins, allegedly ignored by 2 lifeguards nearby

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Featured image adapted from เบื่อเมีย Daily on Facebook, AmarinTV.