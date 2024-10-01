18-year-old boy kills 51-year-old man in car crash after drunk driving in Japan

A 51-year-old man was killed in a car crash after an 18-year-old boy drove drunk in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan on Sunday (29 Sept).

The intoxicated teen drove the wrong way down a one-way street, colliding with the car driven by the victim at an intersection.

The victim, Mr Shigeru Nuiya, sustained serious injuries all over his body and was rushed to the hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Both of the cars involved were severely damaged and a nearby streetlight was also knocked down.

A woman living near the site of the accident said, “I was sleeping inside when I heard a loud noise, and the house shook like an earthquake.”

18-year-old boy confesses to drunk driving

Police arrested the teen at the scene on suspicion of drunk driving and negligent driving causing injury.

The 18-year-old, an unemployed Chinese national residing in the city, had alcohol levels above the legal limit.

He confessed to the charges, stating, “I caused the accident by driving the wrong way down a one-way street. I was drinking.”

On 30 Sept, police changed the charge to dangerous driving resulting in death.

They are currently investigating the details of the incident.

Suspect’s two passengers fled the scene

Witnesses reported that two other passengers were in the car with the suspect but fled the scene following the crash.

If the passengers knowingly let the teen drive while intoxicated, they can also face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to JPY300,000 (S$2,679).

