Boy uses own ang bao money to buy drinks for construction workers toiling under hot S’pore sun, wins netizens’ hearts

Boy buys drinks for construction workers under scorching Singapore sun

A young boy in Singapore has won the hearts of netizens after a video showed him handing out drinks to construction workers to help them cool off in the sweltering heat.

The video, uploaded to TikTok on Saturday (15 Feb) by user @jjalynyn, was captioned: “POV: my brother buying and giving drinks to construction workers because he felt bad for them under the hot sun.”

13-year-old Jacob was captured by his older sister, 18-year-old Jalyn, as he walked around distributing drinks from a plastic bag.

Boy hands out drinks to workers as weather is ‘very hot’

In the video, Jalyn followed close behind as Jacob walked with a bag full of isotonic drinks.

His first stop was a construction worker directing traffic at a blocked pedestrian crossing.

“Uncle, thank you for your hard work, the weather very hot,” he said, handing over a cold bottle of 100 Plus.

The worker smiled and thanked him in return.

Jacob then approached another worker, giving him two bottles of Pocari Sweat and one bottle of 100 Plus.

Heading into a nearby sheltered area, he spotted five workers sitting in a circle eating their lunch.

Greeted with warm smiles, Jacob went around handing out drinks, thanking each of them for their hard work.

The workers thanked him and waved goodbye. Having emptied the bag, his work that afternoon was done.

The video ended off with a photo of Jacob smiling with a thumbs up, captioned, “thank you uncles”.

Boy used own ang pao money to buy drinks

Speaking to MS News, Jalyn shared that her brother had been thinking about using his and bao money to ‘give back to others’ for some time.

While out for a meal near Bangkit LRT on Thursday (13 Feb), Jacob noticed the workers drenched in sweat as they worked under the hot Singapore sun and told her how he ‘felt bad’ for them.

Jalyn suggested he could buy drinks for them, and without hesitation, Jacob agreed. Using his ang bao money, he purchased the beverages at a nearby shop before heading over to distribute them.

Jalyn expressed how proud she was of her brother’s kindness and empathy.

“Jacob really enjoyed giving out the drinks to them and seeing them being happy,” she said.

They believe that construction workers should be appreciated as they “improve our facilities and work really hard”.

“Not only them, but even nurses, teachers and everyone else should be treated with kindness!” she added

Netizens praise thoughtful action

The video has since racked up over 66,000 likes and over 200 comments, with netizens flooding the comments with praise for Jacob’s kindness.

One netizen praised Jacbo for being “sweet”.

Another commenter thanked him for “making the world a better place”.

Many, like Jalyn, were proud of Jacob for his kind gesture.

Featured image adapted from @jjalynyn on TikTok.