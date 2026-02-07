14-year-old boy arrested for allegedly tampering with police camera in Punggol Town Square

Boy allegedly forcefully adjusted police camera in Punggol on 2 occasions

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly tampering with a police mobile camera (Mobicam) in Punggol Town Square.

He allegedly did this on two separate occasions, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News.

Boy allegedly adjusts police camera in Punggol, causes system disruption

The Mobicam was deployed at Punggol Town Square on 12 Jan to deter and detect crime in the area, SPF said.

But on 22 Jan, the teenager was recorded “forcefully adjusting” the Mobicam, causing it to deviate from its original viewing angle.

The act resulted in a system disruption, which required rectification works to restore the Mobicam’s functionality.

However, on 2 Feb the teenager was recorded moving the Mobicam out of position again.

This meant that it had to be repaired further.

Boy arrested for suspected mischief

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Division identified the boy through follow-up investigations and the aid of police cameras, SPF said.

He was subsequently arrested on Wednesday (4 Feb) for suspected involvement in committing mischief which caused disruption to key services, under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Those convicted of this offence face a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine.

The police are investigating the boy’s involvement in this offence, as well as other unrelated offences, SPF said.

Tampering with SPF property to be dealt with ‘firmly’

SPF said it takes “a serious view” of any act that interferes with police equipment.

This includes acts that undermine the community’s safety and security, it noted, adding:

Those who tamper with police-operated property will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

