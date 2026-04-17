Young boy in South Korea pops 5 balloons with 1 dart in unbelievable night market shot

Boy pops five balloons with one dart at night market game

A young boy has left netizens seriously impressed after pulling off what looks like a near-impossible shot at a night market balloon dart game in South Korea.

In a video shared by his father on Instagram, the boy is seen making the incredible throw at Uijeongbu Night Market in Gyeonggi Province.

Posted on 8 April, the clip has since racked up 2.6 million views at the time of writing.

Dart hits wall before popping five balloons in one go

At first, it didn’t even look like a winning throw.

The boy’s dart flew a little too high, hitting the wall just above a row of balloons.

But instead of stopping there, it slid straight down, popping all five balloons in a neat vertical line as it went.

While the balloons were popped in a pretty unconventional way, the happy accident still earned him a high five from the stall staff.

In a separate post, the boy is also seen popping two more balloons cleanly in a row, suggesting it might not have been pure luck after all.

It’s unclear if he ended up winning a prize.

Netizens amazed at boy’s lucky strike

The boy’s unbelievable display of marksmanship quickly caught the attention of netizens worldwide.

The comments section filled up with reaction memes and GIFs, with many expressing sheer disbelief at the child’s unconventional “power”.

One user summed it up perfectly, saying the boy had “failed successfully” since the dart had hit the wall at first.

Others joked that the stall staff must have been crying inside, especially if the shot meant giving away a bigger prize.

Plenty also chimed in to ask the boy to teach them his elite balloon-popping technique.

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Featured image adapted from @_210208_890106 on Instagram.