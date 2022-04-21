Boy Wandering Around Woodlands In Diapers Reunited With Family, Slipped Out While Grandma Was Asleep

Lost Boy Wandering Around Woodlands In Diapers Reunited With Family Thanks To CCTV Footage

On Tuesday (19 Apr), passersby spotted a young boy wandering around Woodlands Mart — he was alone and wearing merely a pair of diapers.

Perplexed by the sight, some members of the public tried communicating with the child but to no avail.

Thankfully, police officers eventually reunited the boy with his family with the help of CCTV footage.

Apparently, the boy had sneaked out of the house when his grandma was asleep and when his parents were away.

Lost boy in Woodlands reunited with family

According to Shin Min Daily News, the father brought the boy back to one of the stores after they were reunited.

During their conversation, the father told the store owner that the son had sneaked out unattended as his grandmother was asleep and his parents were not yet home.

After leaving home, the boy apparently crossed the road to Woodlands Mart by himself. This was where passersby spotted him wandering around the area.

Police officers eventually reunited the boy with his parents with the help of CCTV footage.

Boy wandered around Woodlands Mart while wearing diapers

On Tuesday (19 Apr) at about 9pm, passersby in Woodlands Mart witnessed a young boy wandering about.

Seeing that the boy was wearing just a pair of diapers and slippers, a couple in the vicinity were understandably concerned.

They approached a nearby phone store owner for help, but she was just as confused.

The shopkeeper, speaking to Shin Min Daily News and identifying herself as Ms Zhang, shared that both she and the couple tried to converse with the boy.

However, they did not get much of a reply. The boy did not speak and simply shook his head in response to their questions.

Other shopkeepers were drawn to the scene and together, they informed the police of the ongoing situation.

The police officers asked around, but none of the nearby passersby had any inkling of the boy’s identity or his family’s whereabouts. The cops then brought the child away.

Glad the boy was safe

We’re glad that the boy was safely reunited with his family.

Needless to say, the incident could have potentially escalated had the child not been assisted by the shopkeepers and authorities.

It is heartening to know that under such dire straits, our local authorities and community will band together to assist the more vulnerable among us.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Facebook.