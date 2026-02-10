Woman allegedly chased & spat at by 3 boys on bicycles while jogging in Teck Whye

Woman says she was traumatised after boys spat at her for no reason in Teck Whye

Earlier this month, a woman in Singapore experienced a traumatic incident where three teenage boys chased after her and spat at her for no apparent reason.

She contacted MS News to share her ordeal, saying that it happened while she was jogging alone at the Pang Sua Park Connector near Teck Whye.

Boys allegedly spat at woman, then fled on bicycles

Restaurant owner Chloe Chang, 33, said the incident occurred at about 9.44pm last Wednesday (4 Feb) night.

At the time, she was jogging by herself along the Pang Sua Park Connector, which starts at Bukit Panjang Road and runs along the Pang Sua canal before ending at Choa Chu Kang Way.

Suddenly, three teenage boys whom she had never met before appeared on bicycles.

“They chased me from behind and spat at me without any interaction,” she said, adding that they then fled the scene on bicycles.

Ms Chang indicated that this happened at the stretch of the park connector right outside Jurong Pioneer Junior College.

She added that the three boys were all riding light-blue HelloRide bicycles.

Woman calls the police immediately

Shaken by what had happened, Ms Chang contacted the police immediately.

She made the call at 9.47pm and a police officer arrived at the scene at 10.08pm.

She has since made a police report and the case is under investigation.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged and it is looking into the matter.

Woman says she’s traumatised by incident

Ms Chang, a Korean who has lived in Singapore for the past 12 years, said she had always been grateful for how safe and clean the Republic is.

Thus, the incident had a significant emotional impact on her partly because she had never experienced anything like this after living here for more than a decade, she revealed, adding:

This incident has left me deeply shaken and traumatised… I now feel unsafe jogging alone and my heart races when I see teenagers on bikes.

The anxiety has disrupted her daily routine, as she stopped jogging along Pang Sua Park Connector after the incident.

Hoping that boys will take responsibility for actions

Ms Chang hopes that the boys involved will take responsibility for their actions.

That is why she put up a notice along the park connector on 9 Feb, she said.

She wants to give the boys a chance to atone for their mistakes, she maintained, adding:

If the boys involved are willing to own up to their mistake and offer a proper apology, I believe it would help me regain my sense of safety and allow me to return to my normal daily life.

By sharing her experience, she also hopes to raise greater awareness and prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

