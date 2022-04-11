Men Get Into Brawl Outside Holland Village Bar On 8 Apr

As Singapore opens up further and lifts restrictions such as the 10.30pm alcohol ban, more people are heading out to bars to have a good time with friends.

However, getting intoxicated can bring out the worst in some, causing brawls to break out.

On Friday (8 Apr), a group of men was seen fighting outside a Holland Village bar.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics later examined a 22-year-old for injuries, but he refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Men spotted throwing punches & kicks in Holland Village brawl

On Sunday (10 Apr), a man shared a video of a fight outside a Holland Village bar in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group.

The clip shows a large group of people standing along 1 Lorong Mambong street outside a bar.

Source

A few seconds in, the men start throwing punches and kicks. One man then falls to the ground, onto the road.

Source

Despite that, his attackers did not back off and surrounded him. While some tried to shield the man, others continued kicking him.

Source

Shouts could be heard coming from the group while someone behind the camera questioned why they were fighting.

Police investigations ongoing

According to 8world News, the fight happened on Friday (8 Apr).

The police were alerted to an incident of someone voluntarily causing hurt at 1 Lorong Mambong at about 11.37pm.

The SCDF was also called to the scene and assessed a 22-year-old man for injuries. He reportedly refused conveyance to the hospital.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Hope investigations get to the bottom of the matter

It is unclear what led to the fight. Whatever it was, violence is never the answer, and things should always be talked out in a civil manner.

Thankfully, there seemed to be no serious injuries this time.

Hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of this and take action against those involved in the fight.

We also hope bar patrons will behave responsibly and refrain from engaging in such acts, especially as more nightlife places are set to open up soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Facebook.