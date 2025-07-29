BreadTalk shuts all 11 stores in Chengdu, China as franchise agreement expires

Singapore-based bakery BreadTalk closes all 11 stores in Chengdu, China

Singapore-based bakery BreadTalk has closed all 11 of its stores in Chengdu, China, following the expiry of its franchise agreement in June 2025.

BreadTalk customers allegedly face refund difficulties for store-value cards

According to Sichuan Daily, the collective closure of BreadTalk outlets in the city has seemingly left some customers in the lurch.

Specifically, consumers allegedly encountered difficulties obtaining reimbursements for unused store-value cards.

BreadTalk Shanghai Co Ltd has since issued a statement via WeChat, explaining that the Chengdu outlets were operated by a franchisee.

In the statement, BreadTalk acknowledged the feedback regarding the store-value cards and apologised to affected customers.

Additionally, the company also provided a hotline for customers seeking refunds.

BreadTalk remains committed to expansion

Founded in Singapore in 2000, BreadTalk currently has nearly 450 stores globally, including more than 200 stores in China alone.

Despite the mass closure of its stores in Chengdu, BreadTalk said it remains committed to growing its business through joint operations and new concept stores.

