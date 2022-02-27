Malaysian Girl Breaks Up With BF Of 6 Years As He Can’t Afford A BMW

People often consider a long list of qualities before settling down with a life partner.

While some look for traits such as caring and compassion, others value material possessions like wealth and luxury items for a sense of security.

However, a woman in Malaysia reportedly broke up with her boyfriend due to his inability to afford a house or BMW.

Source

Sharing her thoughts on the UTAR Confessions Facebook page, the lady advised other females to seek ambitious men, reminding them that they wouldn’t be young forever.

As the entire post is in Chinese, we’ve summarised the post in English below.

Breaks up with boyfriend as he can’t afford a house or BMW

On 18 Feb, the anonymous OP posted that she met her 28-year-old boyfriend in college. Although their relationship lasted for 6 years, she had difficulties imagining a future with him.

In her words,

He has been working for many years and he still can’t afford a house and BMW!

It seems the OP values some degree of stability, and her ex-boyfriend’s financial situation wasn’t impressive enough.

Pursued by her boss

After breaking up, the woman shared that she soon entered a new relationship with her ‘ideal’ man—her superior.

According to the post, the OP’s boss recently asked her out, and she accepted the invitation.

The 30-year-old man reportedly has a house worth ~S$193,000 (RM600,000), a Tesla car, savings, and investments in stocks—qualities she claimed were indicative of a rich and ‘stable’ man.

Image used for illustration purposes only

Source

Advised women to seek successful men

Besides sharing her love life, the OP also advised other ladies to seek men with successful careers.

Reminding ladies that they wouldn’t be young forever, the OP said they shouldn’t waste their time on “men with no future”.

She ended the post with an undoubtedly controversial opinion,

A man without money is the same as garbage.

Relationships are about building a life together

In all honesty, this post could have been a troll story shared to an anonymous confessions page to rile netizens up and spark a debate.

But if it were real, we find it deeply concerning that people continue to equate another person’s worth to the money they earn.

While material objects are nice to have, we believe that relationships are about building a life together with our partners at the end of the day.

It’s also high time for us to be independent and ensure that we can sustain the lifestyles we desire. After all, if we’re unable to afford certain luxuries of life on our own, who are we to demand it from our partners?

Here’s a similar story from Malaysia:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash and Instagram.