Malaysian Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Chinese New Year, Feels Insecure About His S$16K Savings

Is it good enough for a 27-year-old working adult to have S$16,000 in savings and go to Haidilao at least once a month? If you’re asking this Malaysian woman, the answer is no.

In a series of screenshots posted to MCN 亚娱’s Facebook page, a woman reportedly dumped her boyfriend over WhatsApp for only having ~S$16,000 (RM50,000) in savings, claiming that this made her feel insecure.

Source

Although the boyfriend was understandably caught by surprise, the woman said she had already considered his feelings by only choosing to break up with him after Chinese New Year.

Even then, she admits she also delayed delivering the news out of fear of relatives asking her yet again why she still doesn’t have a boyfriend.

Woman dumps boyfriend because his savings were affecting her

Furthermore, she brought up an example of how the boyfriend’s savings affected her by comparing the frequency of their Haidilao visits to her friends.

While her friends were supposedly going every day, she claimed her boyfriend could only take her once a month.

It appears that his salary was within the range of S$1,286-1,600 (RM4,000-RM5,000), and the fact that he only amassed savings of S$16K (RM50,000) on such a salary was not sufficient by her standards.

As such, she felt like she was selling herself short by living this way and deserved better.

S$16K will only last a month, according to girlfriend

Seemingly in an attempt to understand the situation, the man asked his beau how much in savings would be enough.

The woman could not give a definite answer but claimed that his savings would only be enough for a month, which was why she felt insecure.

Source

To cap things off, the woman said she could not imagine the life she wanted to live with her boyfriend and apologised.

Netizens up in arms over woman’s actions

Within hours, the comments section below the post was already alight, with most commenters calling the woman out for what they deemed to be unreasonable behaviour.

This user asked for the girl’s contact number, but not for the reasons one might think. He wanted to scold some sense into her and bring the girl’s ego down a notch.

Source

Another user posed a question directly to the boyfriend, cheekily asking him how he saved up S$16,000 in the first place.

Source

A commenter pointed out the woman’s love for Haidilao by suggesting she marry the restaurant chain owner, which would allow her to feast to her heart’s content.

Source

In another comment, a netizen said that she’d work hard and earn it herself if she wanted money. She also questioned how much a woman is really worth if she has to rely on a man.

Source

On a more lighthearted note, one commenter wondered if this was a new marketing tactic by Haidilao.

Source

Whatever your take on this incident is, you have to admit the comment section of a viral post is always an entertaining place to be.

Honesty is key in all relationships

Financial security is undoubtedly a huge factor in all relationships, romantic or otherwise.

While the woman’s stance is polarising, both parties can hopefully move on and eventually find happiness with people who meet their expectations. Who knows, their zodiac forecast might predict better luck on the horizon for them.

Do you personally have a benchmark for how much an ideal partner should earn or have in savings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Featured image adapted from MCN 亚娱’s Facebook page and Global News (for illustration purposes only).