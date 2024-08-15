Bride in M’sia receives S$34 red packet from colleague during wedding, complains its too small

Bride complains after receiving $34 red packet from each wedding guest A bride in Malaysia recently took to Facebook to voice her dissatisfaction after receiving red packets containing RM120 (S$35.70) from her current colleagues. She wrote that she could not shake off her grievances even a week after her wedding. The bride explained that she planned her wedding four years ago but was delayed due to the pandemic. However, costs of wedding suppliers and venues have tripled apparently tripled since. She added that her garden wedding wasn’t too expensive, but wasn’t cheap either. Additionally, she shared that she only invited 100 guests and said she treated everyone like a “VIP”.

The bride said that she was hoping to recoup her wedding expenses through her guests’ red packets.

However, she was surprised when her current colleagues gave her RM120 (S$35.73) each. The bride said the amount would have been acceptable if the wedding happened 20 years ago, adding that she and her husband still have to pay a 16% tax and wine at the wedding.

Colleague’s husband backed out last minute

The bride goes on to share her frustration with one particular colleague.

The colleague in question told her that she would be bringing her husband and daughter, whom the bride initially thought was a baby, to the wedding.

However, a week before the wedding, the colleague mentioned that her husband could no longer attend.

Since it was a last-minute change, the bride wanted the colleague to pay for her husband’s ‘spot’, but the colleague refused.

Concerned about losing money, the bride asked the colleague to find someone to take her husband’s place. However, the latter told her to handle it herself.

In the end, the bride managed to find another guest who was available to attend and paid the “market price” of at least RM200 (S$60).

Bride complains about S$114 red packet

When the colleague arrived at the wedding, the bride was surprised that her daughter was a 13-year-old, which she considered an adult.

However, she was even more shocked when she found that her colleague gave RM228 (S$67.75) in her red packet, which amounts to RM114 (S$33.88).

The bride said she was so taken aback by the amount that she had difficulties sleeping for “several nights”.

She added that she would understand if her colleague was a fresh graduate, but said she was in fact a 40-year-old who already held her own wedding.

The bride felt that if they couldn’t afford the market rate, they should have declined the invitation.

Netizens side with the guests

Many netizens disagreed with the bride, saying she should cover the cost of her dream wedding herself, adding that she shouldn’t have an expensive wedding if she couldn’t afford it.

They sided with the bride’s colleague, arguing that guests are not obligated to pay for the wedding, as it was the bride and groom’s choice to arrange it.

Some also noted that the colleague likely incurred expenses to attend the wedding, such as accommodation, transportation, clothing, and makeup.

Meanwhile, others quipped that the bride should not invite the colleague to her next wedding, saying if she got married a few more times, she would eventually earn her money back.

Also read: M’sian Influencer Gifts Bridesmaids Dyson Hair Dryers & Customised Designer Bags During 3-Day Bachelorette Party

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pexels and Pexels. For illustration purposes only.