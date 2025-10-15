HDB launches over 9,000 BTO flats in Oct exercise, more than 33% have wait times of less than 3 years

HDB launches more than 9,000 BTO flats on 15 Oct

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched more than 9,000 Build-to-Order flats as part of its October exercise.

Of these flats, more than a third have a shorter waiting time of less than three years.

The launch also marks the first time that parents and their children, regardless of marital status, can jointly apply for two units in the same BTO project.

HDB launches 9,144 BTO flats as part of Oct 2025 exercise

On Wednesday (15 Oct), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced the launch of 9,144 flats.

These include flats across 10 projects in:

Ang Mo Kio

Bedok

Bukit Merah

Jurong East

Sengkang

Toa Payoh

Yishun

Of the 10 projects, five are Standard projects, one is a Plus project, while the rest are Prime Projects.

Prospective homebuyers have until 11.59pm next Wednesday (22 Oct) to submit their applications for the launches.

Shorter waiting time, subsidies, and joint balloting

For those looking to get their houses sooner, the HDB is offering for sale 3,294 Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats.

With a waiting time of less than three years, these flats located at Ping Yi Court, Fernvale Plains, Yishun Glade, and Chencharu Grove, account for more than a third of the flats in this sales exercise.

Owners of all new flats will receive significant market discounts.

Plus and Prime flats, in particular, come with additional subsidies on top of the market discounts.

To ensure fairness, however, Plus and Prime flats are subject to additional restrictions, such as a subsidy recovery when they are resold.

This means owners have to pay HDB a percentage of their resale or valuation price, whichever is higher, when they sell the flat.

There is also a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) for these flats.

The Oct 2025 BTO exercise is also the first to feature the new Family Care Scheme (Joint Balloting).

The scheme enables parents and children, regardless of marital status, to jointly apply for two units in the same BTO project where two-room Flexi and three-room flats are offered.

Nearly 30,000 new flats launched in 2025

HDB has launched 29,975 new flats so far in 2025.

This brings the total BTO supply from 2021 to 2025 to about 102,400, which exceeds the HDB’s commitment of 100,000 new flats over the five years.

The next BTO exercise is slated to take place in Feb 2026, and will see the launch of about 4,600 flats in Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Tampines, and Toa Payoh.

Also read: Electricity & gas tariffs to rise from October, over 950k HDB households to get rebates

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chee Hong Tat on Facebook.