BTS Member Jungkook Deactivates Instagram & Uninstalls App, Says He Didn’t Need It

BTS Icon Jungkook Deactivates Instagram, Explains Reason In Weverse Posts

As one of South Korea’s biggest stars, BTS member Jeon Jung-kook, more commonly known as Jungkook, has become a household name.

With over 50 million followers on Instagram, we can certainly say he has a lot of influence.

However, the Korean star has decided he would be better off without it.

Jungkook has deactivated his account and deleted the app, explaining that he didn’t need it.

BTS member Jungkook deletes Instagram

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Jungkook made the announcement on Tuesday (28 Feb).

He did so via several posts on Weverse, a South Korean social media app started by the entertainment company Hybe Corporation. The platform allows South Korean artists to connect with their fans through free, subscription-based content.

In the Weverse posts, he explained the rationale behind his actions.

“I deactivated my Instagram [account]. It’s not hacked,” he announced. “I just deleted it since I didn’t really use it… don’t worry.”

He added that he had completely uninstalled the app from his phone.

No plans to return to Instagram

Jungkook also revealed in the posts that he would not be using Instagram to make any announcements in the future.

Nextapple confirmed with a screenshot that his account, @jungkook.97, has since been deactivated.

Fans need not worry or start a hashtag on Twitter in protest, though — the BTS star still plans to connect with fans via social media.

He reassured his ardent followers that he would continue to update them on Weverse.

“I will live broadcast on Weverse in the future,” Jungkook said.

Soompi reported that Jungkook launched his Instagram account with his six fellow BTS members on 6 Dec 2021.

With such a massive following on the app from people around the world, there comes a certain level of pressure.

Thus, we can’t fault Jungkook for taking a step away. Here’s to wishing him the best in all his future endeavours.

Featured image adapted from Jungkookie9997 on YouTube.