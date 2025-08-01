‘Sunbathing Buddha’: Gold statue & other Buddhist artefacts spotted along Labrador Park shore

Buddha statue & Buddhist artefacts found along Labrador Park shore

A gold Buddha statue and other Buddhist artefacts were spotted along the rocky shore of Labrador Park on Monday (28 July) at around 6.30pm, sparking online discussion about how they ended up there.

In a post on the r/singapore subreddit, a Redditor shared that they had been walking in the area when they noticed “a shimmering object” in the corner of their eye.

To their surprise, it turned out to be a gold statue of the Buddha, lying face up among the rocks.

Photos also showed other items nearby, including a brass incense burner and several unidentifiable relics.

In response to queries by MS News, the original poster (OP) said that no one else in the vicinity appeared to notice or pay much attention to the artefacts.

They also mentioned in their caption that they weren’t sure if the statue had been discarded by someone or washed up from elsewhere.

Netizens weigh in on unusual Labrador Park sighting

Netizens took to the comments on Reddit to share their thoughts on the unexpected discovery.

One user speculated that the artefacts may have been discarded into the sea as part of a ritual to “send the bad spirits away”.

This prompted another to joke that the spirits had quite literally been sent to another country.

Another Redditor guessed that someone had simply disposed of the unwanted items in the sea, only for them to be washed back ashore by the tide.

Some questioned the method of disposal.

One user suggested that the proper way to handle such statues would be to bring them to a temple, where they can be respectfully dealt with.

Others took a more light-hearted approach, with one commenter dubbing the washed-up sculpture “sunbathing Buddha”.

While the incident may be a first for many, one Redditor shared that they had previously come across statues of deities in other parts of Singapore, including forests and secluded areas.

The ‘proper’ way to discard Buddhist artefacts

In Buddhist practice, the disposal of religious items can vary depending on cultural background and personal beliefs.

However, those who wish to part with such items are generally encouraged to return them to a temple or monastery, or to donate them respectfully.

While the Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) does not run a specific programme for disposing of religious artefacts, it works with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to promote responsible disposal practices, with an emphasis on safety, respect, and environmental care.

