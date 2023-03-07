Buffalo Statue In M’sia Looks Like Us Hitting The Toilet After Last Night’s Mala Hotpot

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Buffalo Statue In Sarawak, Malaysia Gives Off Horrified Yet Constipated Vibes

The past couple of months have been tough for many of us, with inflated prices and unforgiving wet weather hitting us hard.

Statues are apparently feeling the pressure too, judging by what went viral in Malaysia earlier this week.

An image of a buffalo statue in Sarawak has gone viral for its particularly unique look of frozen horror.

Theories now abound as to what could have possibly made it look that way.

Buffalo statue in Malaysia has expression of horror

Last Friday (3 Mar), a netizen took to Facebook to share a picture of the hilarious sight.

Located in Sarawak, Malaysia, the buffalo is supposedly a landmark statue for the town.

“Netizens from all over the state are now questioning why they built it like that,” he lamented.

In the image, a grey buffalo stands atop a raised platform, one leg poised as if ready to break out into a sprint at any moment.

The most eye-catching part of the picture, however — no pun intended — is its singularly horrified gaze.

With its eyes bulging out in an otherworldly look of terror, tourists might find themselves looking over their shoulder to see if a tiger is nearby or worrying about the state of its stomach.

While every other aspect of the statue does look formidable, from its life-sized built to its massive horns, such a glare of terror is hard to ignore.

Tiger statue was at the same location, but got removed

Naturally, the picture has gone viral with hundreds of comments, speculating on the reasons behind the buffalo’s expression.

A few comments rightfully pointed out that it might be due to a similar statue of a tiger at the same location.

However, Borneo Post reported that the authorities removed the tiger recently — leaving the buffalo ‘alone’ in its all-consuming terror.

Yet, others found themselves asking about the state of the buffalo’s bowels.

As this is probably the same look most of us sport in the toilet after having mala, we can’t help but find the expression relatable.

One user suggested that perhaps the buffalo witnessed incidents that none of us could comprehend.

If so, some things may be best left unanswered.

While most netizens reacted in horror to the expression, a couple were firmly on the side of the buffalo.

One of them pointed out that although certainly shocking, such emotion added a unique touch to the statue.

After all, not all of us can say we have a buffalo terrified out of its own wits in our hometown.

Viral buffalo statue boosted tourism

Anyone who thought the statue might be removed due to the feedback couldn’t be more wrong.

According to the Dayak Daily, citizens and tourists alike are now lining up to take pictures with the statue.

Serian Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Lai Chau Liong expressed his surprise at the sudden popularity, revealing that the statue had always gone unnoticed.

“That is the beauty and power of social media these days,” he noted.

As for the inspiration behind the statue’s expression, Mr Lai could offer no answer other than attributing it to the artist’s imagination.

And what an imagination it must have been, for being able to perfectly capture what it feels like in the aftermath of eating mala — or being a Manchester United fan after the recent 7-0 defeat.

