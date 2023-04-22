Bugis Co-Working Space Has Cats You Can Pet, Sing Karaoke & Play PS5 During Breaks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Meownistry Of Meow Is A New Co-Working Space & Lounge For Cat Lovers

If you love cats and need a space to do work, this one is for you — a cat-friendly co-working space will be opening in Bugis this May.

Called Meownistry of Meow, it is both a lounge and a temporary foster home that allows you to do your work or chill with some adorable felines.

These cats are mostly rescues, and the company aims to help them find a ‘furever’ home.

Besides working and playing with kitties, you can hold karaoke sessions and play console games at this unique co-working space.

Open co-working lounge with cats

The open lounge is where you’ll find the main co-working space which also serves as the foster home.

The cats can roam free in this area, which means that you can pet the felines while working remotely or just chilling.

As spending time with animals has been proven to reduce stress, the cats might even help boost your productivity while boosting your relaxation.

Bookings start from S$10 an hour, and you can reserve your slots online via the official website. You may also call the venue in advance to make your bookings.

Private rooms for meetings, karaoke & gaming

If you prefer a quieter experience, you may want to consider booking a private room.

These rooms are suitable for those who wish to hold meetings or small get-togethers.

Meownistry of Meow offers three types of private rooms:

Private room 1 — for karaoke sessions and PS5 gaming

Private room 2 — for PS5 gaming

Private room 3 — for PS5 gaming and meetings

Bookings for private rooms range between S$25 and S$35 per hour.

Bugis co-working space allows for cat adoption

While all the cats there are adorable, if you happen to fall in love with a specific one, you can apply to adopt them.

The adoption process will start with a phone interview followed by a viewing session and home visit.

If all goes well, they will then arrange a trial adoption before the adoption is complete.

At the time of writing, the official location and opening date of Meownistry of Meow have yet to be made public.

All that is known right now is that it is slated to open its doors in May 2023.

For more information and timely updates, visit Meownistry of Meow’s Instagram page. MS News will also update this article once more information about the venue is available.

Featured image courtesy of Meownistry of Meow.