Bugis Listed As One Of The Coolest Neighbourhood In The World By Time Out

When we think about Singapore’s place in the world, we often think of it as a financial or transport hub.

But who knew thought Singapore – with its humid and hot weather – can also be cool too.

Recently, lifestyle site Time Out named Bugis district the 29th coolest neighbourhood in the world, based on “fun, food, culture and community”

Haji Lane wins Bugis “coolest neighbourhood” title

A stroll around the Bugis district will inevitably lead you to Haji lane, where street art adorns the walls, nightlife bustles, and good food is plentiful.

That is probably why Time Out listed Bugis as one of 2020’s coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

One of the criteria of these chosen neighbourhoods is that it has to possess diverse groups of people, is creative, and has inclusive food, drink, art and culture.

With the outdoor Gelam Gallery at Haji Lane that opened just last year, these streets are definitely some of the coolest in Singapore.

According to Time Out, “it’s places like Bugis that prove Singapore is about far more than skyscrapers”. We can’t help but agree.

Community spirit demonstrated at Haji Lane

2020 has been a fever dream or rather, nightmare, for many.

The pandemic has disrupted the sense of normalcy in our lives — masks are now a permanent accessory when we leave the house, travelling overseas is a distant memory, and businesses are suffering.

In light of this, one of Time Out’s key criteria for “coolest neighbourhood” this year is a community and how people and businesses have helped one another through these tough times — places that capture the spirit of each city.

Good Luck Beerhouse fits that description to a T.

During the ‘Circuit Breaker’, the bar lent a helping hand to neighbouring F&B businesses by sharing their online delivery site with their neighbours.

One of the more notable neighbours that benefitted is Blanco Court Prawn Mee.

The eatery has even been dubbed the best prawn noodles in Singapore by some.

Besides just helping out other F&B businesses, Good Luck Beerhouse also launched a “beer for a cause” campaign and donated $4,000 to an elderly home.

The help-thy-neighbour attitude embodied by Good Luck Beerhouse is certainly what Singapore strives to be as a nation.

Coolest neighbourhoods named were based on survey

Time Out curated their list of “coolest neighbourhoods in the world” based on a survey of 38,000 people.

Besides Bugis, places like Downtown, Los Angeles and Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong were also listed as among the coolest neighbourhoods out there.

Haji lane well-loved by locals and tourists alike

Haji lane at Bugis has always been well known for its beautiful street art murals, diversity, and shopping deals. It’s a place well-loved by locals and tourists alike.

So maybe we shouldn’t be that surprised after all that Bugis made it to the 29th spot on Time Out’s list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Do you like to visit Haji Lane? What do you like about it? Let us know in the comments down below.

