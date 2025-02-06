60 evacuated after gas leak behind Bugis restaurant, SCDF dispels gas with water jets

Police & SCDF evacuate 60 due to gas leak in alley behind Bugis restaurant

Yesterday (5 Feb), members of the public were surprised to see a large group of police officers outside a Bugis restaurant.

The incident occurred at around 6.45pm that day, at 33 Liang Seah Street.

A concerned passer-by filmed the site, showing numerous Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel at the scene as well.

Moreover, she noticed an ambulance parked outside an alley, which had been cordoned off by the authorities.

“What exactly happened here in Bugis?” She asked.

At 8.50pm, photos from another netizen revealed that the alley and restaurant remained cordoned off.

A repeat customer informed others online that the closure would last for the night.

When asked what happened, they explained that a safety hazard occurred with underground pipes, causing the SCDF to block access in the area.

Leaked gas dispersed by water jet

The SCDF told MS News that a gas leak was detected at the back alley of 33 Liang Seah Street.

They dispersed the gas with a water jet.

SCDF personnel and police officers also evacuated about 60 people from the area as a precaution, with no injuries reported.

After the incident, gas technicians from SP Group arrived at the scene.

One commenter in a Xiaohongshu post claimed that they were dining at the location when the incident occurred.

Allegedly, the police suddenly told them that a gas leak had occurred and requested they immediately evacuate the Bugis restaurant.

