Mini Waterfall Forms At Stone Staircase In Bukit Batok Hillside Park

Over the past year or so, being stuck in Singapore has forced many of us to discover many natural wonders here. Now, you might be able to add a ‘waterfall’ to the list, after hikers chanced upon one in Bukit Batok recently.

Source

Visiting after a downpour, they witnessed the beautiful sight on Sunday (18 Apr).

Waterfall forms at Bukit Batok Park staircase after downpour

Through much of April, Singapore has been experiencing heavy rain, especially in the evenings.

While the wet weather may come as an inconvenience to some, it has worked its magic in pleasantly surprising ways.

Besides causing mist to form, high rainfall has apparently led to water cascading down a flight of stone steps at Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park.

Source

The amount of water flowing down at a significant speed seemed enough to make the phenomenon appear legit, almost like waterfalls we could find in Malaysia.

Apparently happens often after heavy rainfall

Mr Tan, who chanced upon the sight on 18 Apr, and posted it in the Singapore Hikers Facebook group claimed that this only occurs after “super heavy rain”.

A similar photo a blogger shared earlier seems to affirm that, as he had visited on a particularly rainy day on 10 Jan.

Source

In case you’re wondering what the stone staircase looked like before, here’s a photo on a much drier day.

Source

If that’s not proof that you should visit on a rainy day, we don’t know what is. But of course, remember to take safety precautions, and jio a friend or hiking buddy.

Here’s how to get there, so you can plan your next hike:



Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park

Address: 1 Bukit Batok West Ave 2, Singapore 659203

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Bukit Gombak Station

Marvel at Singapore’s natural wonders

Despite being an urban city, Singapore has many gorgeous natural attractions many of us have yet to encounter.

So instead of a typical shopping trip or makan session over your next long break, why not go on a hike to get closer to Mother Nature?

Who knows what else you’ll find that’ll leave you completely in awe.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Nature and Us.