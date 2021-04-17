Ulu Pandan & Bukit Timah Reportedly Flooded On 17 Apr Following PUB Warnings

The recent spate of heavy rain, while a cooling relief, has brought massive downpours upon Singapore and our neighbouring countries.

Unsurprisingly, the phenomenon has reportedly left several areas flooded today (17 Apr 2021), following multiple flood warnings from PUB.

If you’re going to be out and about this weekend, consider this a reminder to stay safe in this weather.

Ulu Pandan allegedly flooded after earlier PUB warnings

As those who are out on their Saturday jaunts are bracing themselves against the downpour, some parts of Singapore are apparently facing no respite.

Facebook page Just Keep Thinking shared photos of Ulu Pandan at around 2pm today (17 Apr), which appeared to be heavily flooded.

Sources allegedly told them that water levels were so high, even buses couldn’t traverse the roads.

Though the scene was quite shocking, it actually corresponded with PUB’s earlier flood warning at 1.17pm.

At that point, the water level in the canal there had already risen to 100%, which translated to a “High Flood Risk”.

PUB issues 24 flood warnings on 17 Apr

Ulu Pandan likely isn’t the only location experiencing flash floods, considering that PUB had given warnings for a whopping 24 locations today.

With water levels reaching 90% in these areas, it makes sense that some would witness flash floods today.

A Twitter user shared that a section in Bukit Timah between Nexus and Sime Darby was partially flooded at 1.44pm today.

Indeed, that checks off against PUB’s list, which includes Bukit Timah Canal.

How the situation is developing is unclear, but MS News has reached out to PUB for an official statement. Watch this space for updates once information is available.

Stay safe while you’re out & about

With the rainy weather unlikely to subside anytime soon, we’d advise bringing an umbrella with you whenever you leave the house, so you won’t be caught in the downpour.

Especially on days like today, seek shelter the moment you notice the skies turning dark or hear thunder rolling in the distance.

Surely you wouldn’t want to get wet on your day out. Stay safe out there, and take care.

