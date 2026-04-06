SBS Transit uses local snack murals to help commuters with dementia navigate Bukit Merah Interchange

Nostalgic murals and directional arrows help persons with dementia navigate Bukit Merah Interchange

Commuters passing through Bukit Merah Interchange may have noticed a vibrant transformation lately.

Familiar local delights like bak chang, png kueh, and chwee kueh are now gracing the walls and floors, but these colourful murals serve a purpose far beyond mere decoration.

Creative directional signs at Bukit Merah Interchange

SBS Transit has officially rolled out “Find Your Way”, a thoughtful initiative designed to help persons living with dementia navigate the transport hub with greater confidence and ease.

Launched on Saturday (4 April) by Melvin Yong, Adviser to Radin Mas SMC grassroots organisations, the project replaces conventional signage with intuitive, nostalgic cues.

Instead of navigating complex text, commuters can follow colour-coded murals and directional floor arrows featuring these beloved snacks.

According to SBS Transit, these vibrant visual landmarks act as simple, recognisable anchors that make the interchange much easier to navigate for those with cognitive needs.

Brought to life by artist with autism

The initiative was developed in close consultation with Dementia Singapore and their self-advocates, Emily and Anjang, ensuring the chosen symbols truly resonated with the community.

The project also highlights local inclusive talent. The illustrations were brought to life by Jun Kai, an artist with autism from ARTDIS.

Out of five original designs, three were selected through a poll of Bukit Merah residents, making this a truly ground-up effort.

At the launch, SBS Transit also took the opportunity to share essential safety tips and encouraged commuters to foster a more gracious culture by looking out for one another.

As the operator noted:

Sometimes, a simple visual cue and a helping hand can make all the difference.

Support from the public

The initiative has been met with warmth online.

While one netizen cheekily joked that the chosen snacks aren’t exactly diabetes-friendly, they, along with many others, widely praised SBS Transit for prioritising the dignity of the elderly and those living with dementia.

SBS Transit also recently rolled out a small yet impactful change to help seniors and individuals living with dementia commute by bus more confidently.

Under this pilot programme, the bus service number is now displayed near the exit doors on Service 261 buses.

This allows passengers to quickly verify the service number before alighting, providing reassurance for those who may have difficulty recalling their specific route.

Also read: SBS Transit adds bus service number on exit door to help dementia patients remember route

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Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.