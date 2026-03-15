SBS Transit adds bus service number on exit door to help dementia patients remember route

Netizens applaud thoughtful move to make public transport more dementia-friendly

SBS Transit has introduced a small but meaningful change to help seniors and people living with dementia navigate buses more confidently.

The public transport operator shared the initiative in a Facebook post on Thursday (5 Mar).

Under the pilot, bus service numbers are now displayed near the exit doors on buses running Service 261.

This allows passengers to easily confirm the bus service before alighting, especially if they forget which route they boarded.

“Sometimes, small changes can make a big difference,” SBS Transit said in the post.

Pilot developed with Dementia Singapore

The feature was developed in consultation with Dementia Singapore, an organisation that supports persons living with dementia and their caregivers.

The additional signage aims to provide reassurance for passengers who may become disoriented during their journey.

By placing the service number near the exit door, commuters can quickly check that they are on the correct bus before getting off.

‘Find My Way’ initiative began in 2021

The move builds on the “Find My Way” initiative, launched by SBS Transit and Dementia Singapore in June 2021.

The initiative looks for ways to make public transport spaces frequently used by seniors more dementia-friendly.

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange was the first location selected for the wayfinding project.

“Wayfinding murals” depicting childhood games and familiar scenes were installed around the interchange to help seniors identify bus berths more easily.

According to Associate Professor Philip Yap, chairman of Dementia Singapore, person-centred environments can greatly help people living with dementia.

“Environmental ‘prostheses’ — clear signage, pictorial cues, and familiar landmarks — help them navigate and preserve familiarity,” he said.

“These efforts contribute to Singapore’s vision of a dementia-inclusive society — enabling dignity, independence, and meaningful living for all.”

Netizens praise thoughtful move

Many netizens welcomed the initiative, saying the small design addition could make a meaningful difference for seniors and people living with dementia.

Several commenters also hoped the feature would eventually be rolled out across all bus services, noting that it would benefit other passengers too.

One netizen recalled that bus numbers used to appear on pamphlets in the past, and was glad to see a similar reference introduced again.

Others said that even commuters without dementia sometimes need to double-check the bus they boarded.

Another Facebook user shared that as a child, they were often too shy to check the bus number with the driver, adding that the new feature would make it easier for all passengers to confirm their route.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit and Dementia Singapore for more information.

Also Read: Toa Payoh Interchange Has Chapteh & Other Nostalgic Game Murals To Guide Elderly With Dementia

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Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.