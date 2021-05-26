Taiwan-Based Bakery Has Fluffy Bunny Lemon Tarts Made From Yoghurt & Passionfruit

Taiwan is known for its foodie innovations like Shiba Inu toast, and BBT served with chicken.

While we wait for travel restrictions to ease, we’ve discovered a heartwarming treat that can instantly hop into your bucket list.

Taiwan bakery ‘io design studio’ whips up jiggly bunny lemon tarts that look too cute to eat.

Food trends may come and go but we’re hoping this dessert will withstand the test of time and spread like wildfire.

Bunny lemon tarts are fluffy & jiggly

‘io design studio’ specialises in creative and sculpted desserts that will blow away foodies with a sweet tooth. Their bestsellers include stylish cakes and parfaits—but what truly stands out is their iconic bunny lemon tarts.

When it comes to fluffy bunny treats, the more, the merrier. That’s why we’re amazed by the sight of this bunny haven.

Similar to its real-life counterpart, the immaculately adorable figurine has a plump body and a fluffy butt.

Made of yoghurt & passionfruit

This adorable bunny lazing on top of a sour lemon tart captures our hearts with its tiny eyes.

Foodies who have the guts to slice it will find that its exterior seems to be made of yoghurt while the interior has hints of a passionfruit filling.

How to get there

‘io design studio’ is located in Tainan City in Taiwan.

A tart costs S$8.07 (NT$180). While it’s a bit pricey, at least it’s a relaxing dessert you can munch on after a day spent sightseeing.

Due to current travel restrictions, we can’t get these at the moment. But once it’s safe to travel again, you can bookmark its location to hunt these tarts down.

Address: No. 50號, Lane 433, Gongyuan Road, North District, Tainan City, Taiwan 704

Opening Hours: 11:30am-6:30pm, (Thurs-Mon), closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Contact number: +886 6 252 3586

Website: io design studio Facebook page

Must-try for bunny lovers

Bunny lemon tarts are a must-have for rabbit lovers that want to gaze and taste these irresistibly adorable pastries.

Though it’s exclusively available in Taiwan, we hope our local cafés and bakeries will stock up on these too.

