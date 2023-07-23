Burger King Thailand Now Has Burger With Up To 100 Meat Patties, Largest Option Costs S$385

Burger King Thailand Reveals Burger With Only Meat

Burger King Thailand just launched another mind-boggling burger. This time, it is for the meat lovers.

The fast food chain’s Thailand arm has announced a burger that can have up to 100 meat patties should you need your protein cravings satisfied.

Christened the Real Meat Burger, it has multiple meat patties sandwiched between the buns, and no other fillings. You can order up to 100 patties, setting you back 10,039 baht (S$385.68).

New burger by Burger King Thailand has only meat & no other fillings

On Tuesday (18 July), Burger King Thailand unveiled the Real Meat Burger through a Facebook post.

The burger consists of three meat patties and no other fillings, and costs 339 baht (S$13.10).

However, for those who really love their proteins, you can add more patties by topping up 100 baht (S$3.84) for each.

Can have up to 100 meat patties for S$385.68

Accompanying the post were some images depicting the possible number of patties one can get in their Real Meat Burger.

For example, a burger with five patties goes for 539 baht (S$20.71).

If you get 10 meat patties in your burger, you will have to pay 1,039 baht (S$39.92).

For those who are super adventurous, or just really love meat, you can get an astonishing 100 patties in your Real Meat Burger.

Disclaimer: The below image is an actual image from the fast food chain’s Facebook, and it is not a glitch.

This beast of a sandwich will set you back 10,039 baht (S$385.68).

Food blogger had to take 100-patty burger apart to eat it, could not finish

A food blogger in Thailand was brave enough to tackle the 100-patty option.

He uploaded a video of him purchasing the burger and subsequently eating it.

The burger was so tall that it stretched from the blogger’s waist to slightly past his head.

There were so many meat patties that he had to take them apart to eat them separately.

Alas, he could not finish it and took the remaining meat patty home. The blogger commented in Thai that he made a basil stir-fry with the leftover meat.

Fast food chain previously rolled out burger with 20 slices of cheese

This crazy burger comes after Burger King Thailand launched one with only cheese.

Called the Real Cheese Burger, it consists of only the bread and 20 slices of American cheese.

Each burger costs 109 baht (S$4.20). However, similar to the Real Meat Burger, customers can add more cheese slices if they want.

These two burgers make us wonder what else Burger King Thailand has up their sleeves — maybe a Real Pickle Burger with 100 slices of pickles next?

Featured image adapted from Burger King Thailand on Facebook and Facebook.