Bus commuter in S’pore wonders why passengers avoid window seats of 2-seaters even during off-peak hours

Singapore commuter puzzled why bus passengers avoid window seats ‘like they are allergic to it’

A TikTok user has sparked a lighthearted debate about a curious commuter habit on Singapore’s buses — why do so many passengers avoid window seats, even when the bus isn’t crowded?

Commuters prefer aisle seats even in empty buses

The issue was raised on 1 Nov by a TikTok user who recently posted a video showing a bus with several passengers occupying only the aisle seats, leaving the window seats untouched.

The original poster’s (OP’s) caption humourously read:

Every peak or non-peak hour, people are sitting outside of the two-seaters like they’re allergic to the window. Wanna know why they never do it? Just move in lah pls, it’s not that hard.

In response to queries by MS News, Mr Dendro, 27, an event operator, shared that he snapped the photo on Friday (31 Oct) at around 1pm.

He explained that he first noticed this odd behaviour during his bus journeys.

“I’ve noticed this for a very long time already, whether it’s peak or non-peak hour,” he said. “Sure got people who just sit on the outside seat one. I know at least some people out there will feel me.”

More frustration than anger at behaviour

Mr Dendro told MS News his initial reaction was one of mild frustration rather than anger.

While he acknowledged that some commuters may have valid reasons, such as mobility issues, he felt many others simply lacked consideration and courtesy.

“Like, what if someone comes in with bulky items then they don’t wanna move in? Just move in a bit, make life easier for everyone. Even if it’s only one or two stops, it’s not that hard.”

Mr Dendro also pointed out that this behaviour isn’t exclusive to buses.

He added, “It happens on MRT trains too. Some people rush to be first at the exit, then just stop and block the escalator.”

“At the end of the day, just got to suck it up. I just made you guys look though,” he quipped.

Commuters weigh in on aisle seat preference

The video quickly resonated with others, with many TikTok users admitting they, too, had noticed or even participated in the behaviour.

One netizen asked why it’s a problem if people prefer the outer seat.

Another commenter mentioned they usually prefer the aisle on short trips.

Others shared similar frustrations when they had to ask someone to move for the window seat.

While some defended the aisle preference, others felt it wasn’t too difficult to ask for a seat change to make everyone’s journey smoother.

