2 dead & 16 injured after tour bus crashes into heavy vehicles on Johor expressway

2 dead & 16 injured after bus crashes on Johor expressway

A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday (3 July), when a tour bus carrying 46 passengers collided with a tanker and a tow truck along the Johor North-South expressway.

The crash, which took place near the 80km mark of the southbound expressway, resulted in two deaths and 16 injuries, according to Sinar Harian.

According to Operations Commander Md Isa Masngun from the Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station, his team received an emergency call at 12.44am.

Rescue personnel from both Ayer Hitam and Yong Peng stations were deployed to the scene, along with:

A fire Rescue Tender vehicle

An emergency Medical Rescue Services unit

Seven officers from both stations

2 Indonesian men pronounced dead

Upon arrival, rescue teams discovered that two men — aged 43 and 44 — were trapped in the wreckage.

The victims, both Indonesian nationals, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Special equipment had to be used to extricate the victims, and the entire rescue operation took approximately three hours.

Victims of bus crash

The tour bus was transporting Indonesian plantation workers who had just arrived from Lombok, Indonesia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9pm, reported The Star.

They were on their way to Johor Bahru when disaster struck. Among the injured were:

14 male passengers

1 female passenger

Bus driver

According to a Facebook post by the Johor Fire and Rescue Department, the remaining 27 male passengers and one female passenger were uninjured.

The 42-year-old tow truck driver and the 33-year-old tanker driver were reportedly not injured in the crash.

