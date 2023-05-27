S’pore Men Get Into Shouting Match On Bus, Passenger Steps In To Break It Up

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Passenger Films Two Men Shouting At Each Other On Bus

While on public transport, most of us just hope to get from one place to another without a hitch.

Recently, some commuters aboard a bus in Singapore were inconvenienced by two men who decided to have a shouting match.

A fellow passenger recorded the scene that transpired and posted it on TikTok.

In raised voices, the aggrieved men argued for close to three minutes.

To prevent any further delays in their commute, the bystander stepped in to ease the tense situation.

Men get into shouting match on bus over trivial matter

The TikTok clip, posted on Thursday (25 May), documented a heated exchange between two men aboard a bus.

Based on the footage, the incident occurred on the upper deck of a bus that appeared to be stationary in Dakota.

Straight off the bat, an agitated man yelled “What is your problem?” while gesturing to someone near the rear of the bus.

The subject of his anger was a younger man who had apparently asked other passengers on the bus to “mask up”.

As it turns out, this rubbed the older man the wrong way and triggered the ensuing argument.

The two men continued their verbal assault on each other, to the point that the bus driver came up to oversee the situation.

However, things soon got heated when the men started getting too close for comfort.

At that point, the OP intervened — urging the older man to “relax” and for one of them to move “downstairs”.

He and others could be heard saying that they had to go on with their day.

The bus captain then presumably ushers the older man downstairs, ending the verbal match.

Passenger steps in to deescalate situation

A number of TikTok users who watched the videos commended the passenger for his quick intervention.

One user saluted his actions, and rightfully so, as he was the only passenger who seemingly stepped in during the fight.

While another commenter echoed the sentiments, they also suggested that perhaps the OP was just tired of the fighting.

Indeed, at one point in the clip, the OP could be heard muttering that he “also wants to go already”.

Another netizen voiced the thoughts of the other passengers on the bus, assuming that everyone — not just the OP — wanted the situation to be over.

Fortunate that altercation didn’t turn physical

Thankfully, the shouting match didn’t escalate to a fistfight.

Kudos to the passenger who took the initiative to intervene and mediate. After all, it takes a certain bravery to step into an argument that doesn’t concern you.

Also, he likely saved the time — and the ears — of the other passengers onboard.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.