PM Lee Annonces 7 Cabinet Appointments On 23 Apr

When Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he will relinquish his role as the 4G leader on 8 Apr, the move was accompanied by another piece of news.

A Cabinet Reshuffle would be due in 2 weeks, PM Lee said that day, and the day has come.

Announcing the new Cabinet reshuffle on Friday (23 Apr), PM Lee said 7 of the 15 ministries will be helmed by new ministers.

Lawrence Wong to take over Finance portfolio

According to a Prime Minister Office (PMO) statement, the Ministry of Finance portfolio – relinquished by DPM Heng will be taken over by Mr Lawrence Wong.

In turn, the Education Ministry that Wong took over 9 months ago will now be helmed by Mr Chan Chun Sing — the former Trade and Industry Minister.

The Health Ministry will now be helmed by Mr Ong Ye Kung, while Mr Iswaran will take over as Transport Minister.

As a result of his move to MOH, Mr Ong will now co-chair the multi-ministry taskforce together with Mr Wong.

Other cabinet changes include:

Mr Gan Kim Yong – new Minister for Trade and Industry

Mrs Josephine Teo – new Minister for Communications and Information

Dr Tan See Leng – new Minister for Manpower

The changes will take place from 15 May.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Cabinet positions:

Prime Minister: Mr Lee Hsien Loong

Mr Lee Hsien Loong Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security: Mr Teo Chee Hean

Mr Teo Chee Hean Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for Social Policies: Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Deputy Prime Minister: Mr Heng Swee Keat

Mr Heng Swee Keat Minister for Communications and Information: Mrs Josephine Teo

Mrs Josephine Teo Minister for Culture, Community and Youth: Mr Edwin Tong

Mr Edwin Tong Minister for Defence: Dr Ng Eng Hen

Dr Ng Eng Hen Minister for Education: Mr Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan Chun Sing Minister for Finance: Mr Lawrence Wong

Mr Lawrence Wong Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan Minister for Health: Mr Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong Ye Kung Minister for Home Affairs & Minister for Law: Mr K Shanmugam

Mr K Shanmugam Minister for Manpower: Dr Tan See Leng

Dr Tan See Leng Minister for National Development: Desmond Lee

Desmond Lee Minister for Social and Family Development: Mr Masagos Zulkifli

Mr Masagos Zulkifli Minister for Sustainability & Environment (formerly Environment & Water Resources): Ms Grace Fu Hai Yien

Ms Grace Fu Hai Yien Minister for Trade and Industry: Mr Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan Kim Yong Minister, Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance & Second Minister for National Development: Ms Indranee Rajah

Massive reshuffling

Reshuffling 7 of the 15 ministries is certainly a significant move. In fact, that’s more changes than GE2020 nearly a year ago.

What this bodes for our country is something we’re all looking forward to.

Featured image by MS News.