PM Lee Annonces 7 Cabinet Appointments On 23 Apr
When Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he will relinquish his role as the 4G leader on 8 Apr, the move was accompanied by another piece of news.
A Cabinet Reshuffle would be due in 2 weeks, PM Lee said that day, and the day has come.
Announcing the new Cabinet reshuffle on Friday (23 Apr), PM Lee said 7 of the 15 ministries will be helmed by new ministers.
Lawrence Wong to take over Finance portfolio
According to a Prime Minister Office (PMO) statement, the Ministry of Finance portfolio – relinquished by DPM Heng will be taken over by Mr Lawrence Wong.
In turn, the Education Ministry that Wong took over 9 months ago will now be helmed by Mr Chan Chun Sing — the former Trade and Industry Minister.
The Health Ministry will now be helmed by Mr Ong Ye Kung, while Mr Iswaran will take over as Transport Minister.
As a result of his move to MOH, Mr Ong will now co-chair the multi-ministry taskforce together with Mr Wong.
Other cabinet changes include:
- Mr Gan Kim Yong – new Minister for Trade and Industry
- Mrs Josephine Teo – new Minister for Communications and Information
- Dr Tan See Leng – new Minister for Manpower
The changes will take place from 15 May.
Here’s a breakdown of all the Cabinet positions:
- Prime Minister: Mr Lee Hsien Loong
- Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security: Mr Teo Chee Hean
- Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for Social Policies: Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam
- Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Deputy Prime Minister: Mr Heng Swee Keat
- Minister for Communications and Information: Mrs Josephine Teo
- Minister for Culture, Community and Youth: Mr Edwin Tong
- Minister for Defence: Dr Ng Eng Hen
- Minister for Education: Mr Chan Chun Sing
- Minister for Finance: Mr Lawrence Wong
- Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan
- Minister for Health: Mr Ong Ye Kung
- Minister for Home Affairs & Minister for Law: Mr K Shanmugam
- Minister for Manpower: Dr Tan See Leng
- Minister for National Development: Desmond Lee
- Minister for Social and Family Development: Mr Masagos Zulkifli
- Minister for Sustainability & Environment (formerly Environment & Water Resources): Ms Grace Fu Hai Yien
- Minister for Trade and Industry: Mr Gan Kim Yong
- Minister, Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance & Second Minister for National Development: Ms Indranee Rajah
Massive reshuffling
Reshuffling 7 of the 15 ministries is certainly a significant move. In fact, that’s more changes than GE2020 nearly a year ago.
What this bodes for our country is something we’re all looking forward to.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image by MS News.