Café in Penang says they will remove 10% takeaway charge after criticism online, but later deletes announcement

Penang café says they’ll remove takeaway charge, but deletes announcement later

Recently, a woman made a post online to warn others about a 10% takeaway charge for cakes at a café in Penang. The post, made to a Facebook group recommending places to eat in Penang, contained photos of two boxes and a receipt.

In the post, she cautioned potential customers that a 10% takeaway surcharge would be added without prior notice during payment.

A steep charge for cake

The receipt, dated 1 Nov, shows four listed items amounting to RM85 (S$26.68). The takeaway charge, listed at the bottom and partially covered by her finger, said 10% which amounted to RM8.50 (S$2.67).

This brought her total up to RM93.50 (S$29.35).

The post received some attention, with most commenters thanking the original poster (OP) for sharing.

Café reportedly said they will remove charge before deleting posts

According to The Rakyat Post, Khing Café then made a bilingual announcement through their social media.

“To make your experience even more enjoyable, we have decided to remove the takeaway packaging fee for cakes,” they wrote.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused in the past, and truly appreciate your patience and support.”

However, the Facebook post has since been taken down. World of Buzz also reported that the café had made an Instagram post, but that had also been taken down.

It is unclear whether or not they have removed the takeaway charges. MS News has reached out to Khing Cafe for more information.

