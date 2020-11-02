Platform 1094 Café Apologises For Communication Error Between Staff & Customer

As Singapore is a multi-racial country, we have learnt to live harmoniously with one another and respect different races and cultures.

Therefore when an incident which allegedly involves racial discrimination happens, it is a call for concern.

A man took to Facebook to share how he felt ‘discriminated’ against when he visited a café at Serangoon Road.

He alleged that he was turned away when all tables were occupied. However, he purported that when 2 customers behind him were offered a table if they were willing to wait.

This prompted the man to question whether the staff’s customer service was motivated by discrimination. The café has since apologised for the incident.

Café staff allegedly turned family away as place was full

In a Facebook post on Sun (1 Nov), a man shared that he brought his family down to the café Platform 1094 on Serangoon Road to celebrate his son’s birthday.

According to him, he tried to make a reservation about 10 times through the phone but to no avail. He then left a booking request on their Facebook page but did not receive a response.

Eventually, he and his family decided to go down and queue up for a table instead.

When he arrived, a staff told them at the door that the café was fully booked for the day and if they did not make a reservation, they would not be able to get a table.

The man replied that they were okay with waiting if an alternative seating – like an outdoor table – became available. But he alleged that Yuling insisted that they will not be able to dine there as the whole day was booked.

Customers behind allegedly given tables if they waited

After attending to the man and his family, the staff served the customer behind and asked if he had made a reservation.

When he said that he didn’t as well, she allegedly told that customer that if he waited for a table to free up, he could dine there.

The man then claimed that when another lady without a reservation came forward, she was given a table as one just happened to be available at that time.

Unsure about what just transpired, the man asked to speak to a manager. That’s when another server quickly offered him the option of a table too if one freed up.

Man asked if it was discrimination

In response to this incident, the man plainly asks if what he and his family experienced was a case of discrimination.

This was because he couldn’t figure out any other reason why the staff was allegedly so insistent that they leave, while other customers who did not make reservations were told to wait.

Café apologises for communication error

Speaking to MS News on Mon (2 Nov), Platform 1094 said it takes all racial discrimination seriously as they are a multi-racial company.

The café explained that the customers queueing behind had asked if they could queue for an outdoor table.

“No table was offered to the customers behind the family but was placed in queue. However, the family mistaken that a table was given to them at this point and got very angry,” they said.

When a table was available, the café had immediately offered to the man’s family first but he allegedly rejected it.

Admitting it was unfortunate event “where communication error between our staff and the customer turned into a situation of racism in the eye of the customer”, they said,

We would like to apologise on our end and will continuously train to ensure better communication by our staff in future.

Simple miscommunication can lead to a misunderstanding

The frustration that the man must have felt when they were turned away may have dampened the mood of his son’s birthday.

However, we are glad that the café has taken responsibility for this incident and assured they will work on communication between staff and customers.

We hope the café and customer could eventually settle the misunderstanding on amicable terms.

