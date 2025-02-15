Cannabis farm in Thailand catches fire, sends nearby residents into laughing fit

Burning cannabis farm leaves nearby residents in cheerful mood

A cannabis farm in Pattaya, Thailand, caught fire due to an electrical short circuit on Thursday (13 Feb) night.

The source of the fire was located on the second floor of a four-storey commercial building, where cannabis plants were being grown, according to Thai news outlet Matichon.

Emergency services, including local police, disaster relief officers, and volunteer rescuers, were dispatched to investigate the scene.

Firefighters quickly responded with water trucks to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, though they faced challenges due to thick smoke.

It took more than half an hour to bring the fire under control, during which the smoke — combined with the strong odour of the burning cannabis — had spread throughout the vicinity.

Smoke makes nearby residents laugh uncontrollably

40-year-old Ms Kanchana, the supervisor of the facility, explained that the business had obtained proper permits for cannabis cultivation.

She suspected the fire started from an electrical short circuit involving the lighting panel for the plants, which had then spread.

The estimated damage was around 200,000 baht (S$7,900).

Although there were no reported injuries, some local residents and tourists in the surrounding area were affected by the smoke from the blaze.

Some individuals who inhaled the smoke reported feeling dizzy or experiencing headaches, while others exhibited strange behaviour such as laughing uncontrollably or having red eyes.

Featured image adapted from Matichon.