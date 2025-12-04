Car driver slowly drifts across Sengkang junction, bumps into lorry going in opposite direction

Car slowly veers to oppsite lanes at Sengkang junction, obstructs road

A car was spotted slowly drifting at a junction in Sengkang, obstructing the path of vehicles travelling in the opposite direction before eventually bumping into a stationary lorry.

According to the video of the incident posted on SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred on 27 Nov at about 9.19am.

Vehicle drifts across junction, blocks traffic

A car travelling in the rightmost lane along Anchorvale Street was captured on dashboard camera footage as it crossed a junction and began to drift to the right.

Slowly, the vehicle continued to veer off course, obstructing lanes meant for oncoming vehicles.

The car then bumped into the front of a stationary lorry in the second lane before coming to a stop.

For more than 15 seconds, the car remained in that position.

Netizens speculate reason for driver’s behaviour

Several netizens suggested that the driver could have been under the influence of substances such as Kpods or other drugs.

Meanwhile, other users guessed that he might have had a medical emergency or simply fallen asleep at the wheel.

One user questioned why no one stopped to check on the driver despite noticing this unusual behaviour.

Another pointed out that the Sengkang General Hospital is located just next to the junction, potentially making it easier for someone to seek immediate help.

