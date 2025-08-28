Thick smoke billows after car erupts in flames outside Choa Chu Kang mall

Car catches fire outside Sunshine Place mall in Choa Chu Kang, SCDF extinguishes fire

Shoppers at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang were shocked on Monday evening (25 Aug) when a car suddenly caught fire outside the neighbourhood shopping centre.

Thick plumes of black smoke and fierce flames could be seen spewing from the bonnet, drawing the attention of nearby residents.

Smoke & flames seen outside Sunshine Place

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News they were alerted to the fire at about 7.10pm near Block 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3, the address of Sunshine Place.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car.

Student Josses Tan, 17, who lives nearby, told MS News that he first heard a car alarm going off repeatedly and initially dismissed it as a glitch.

“But a few minutes later when I looked out of my window, I saw smoke everywhere,” he said. “The car was ablaze.”

In a video Mr Tan posted, flames were seen shooting from the car’s bonnet as smoke billowed skywards.

Fire put out within ‘just 40 seconds’

Footage shared on the Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident.com showed the car’s front doors and boot wide open as SCDF officers arrived.

A bystander filming the blaze could be heard remarking, “Smells… bad bruh,” hinting at the acrid fumes coming from the scene.

Mr Tan also described catching a whiff of what he believed to be “burnt plastic” as the vehicle burned.

SCDF confirmed they deployed a Compressed Air Foam jet to douse the flames.

“The fire was eventually extinguished in around 40 seconds, it was a quick extinguishing process,” Mr Tan told MS News.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

SCDF added that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

