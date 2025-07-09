Car flips during crash in suspected illegal race in M’sia, bystanders rush to help

Car flips & hits another vehicle in alleged illegal race in Malaysia

A car driven by a 19-year-old boy flipped on the road in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, allegedly during an illegal race.

Several videos of the incident, which occurred at 2.55am on Sunday (5 July), quickly went viral on social media.

This includes footage showing a horde of bystanders flocking to the scene, with some helping turn the car, a Proton Satria, right side up to save the driver, who was believed to be speeding.

Other car’s passenger taken to ICU

According to Seremban District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din, the teen driver lost control of the vehicle after a car in front of it suddenly braked.

It hit a lamppost and a tree, then entered the opposite lane as it overturned, colliding with a Perodua Axia carrying five passengers in the process.

The teen driver suffered minor injuries while a passenger in the Perodua Axia was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

“Other passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated as outpatients,” the commissioner said in a statement.

Teen driver remanded for three days

The teen driver, who is also the owner of the Proton Satria, came forward to file a police report regarding the incident.

He was then remanded for three days starting Sunday (6 July) to assist in the investigation.

“A urine test was also conducted, and the results found the driver to be negative for drugs,” the statement also read.

The incident is currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, or reckless driving.

Also read: 3 members of M’sian family killed after lorry overturns & crashes into cars, driver remanded

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.