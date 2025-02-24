Car flips 360 degrees after collision along Tampines Road, 1 sent to hospital

Car flips 360 degrees after rear-ending another car along Tampines Road

A dramatic accident unfolded on Tampines Road on Saturday (22 Feb) when a car flipped 360 degrees after colliding with another vehicle, sending one person to the hospital.

Footage uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed two cars attempting to merge into the same lane.

A red car, which was behind a bus in the first lane, was signalling to merge into the second lane.

However, a white car, which was travelling along the second lane, seemed to accelerate instead of slowing down to allow the red car into the lane.

This led to a collision, causing the white car to crash into the red car’s rear end. The impact caused the white car to flip 360 degrees onto the curb.

During the flip, the white car also knocked down a U-turn sign before landing back on its wheels.

Meanwhile, the red car came to a stop in the yellow box, its hazard lights blinking.

1 person sent to hospital

In response to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at around 8.45pm.

They stated that one person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Netizens calls out driver of white car

The video sparked heated discussions online, with many netizens criticising the driver of the white car for reckless driving.

Several users pointed out that the driver appeared to have intentionally sped up to prevent the red car from merging.

One commenter described it as an “ego issue,” claiming the driver “failed to give way on purpose”.

Another bluntly said the driver was “asking for it”.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.