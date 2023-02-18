S’pore Car Driver Fills Multiple Containers With Fuel At JB Petrol Station, Keeps Them In Boot

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driver Of Singapore-Registered Car In JB Keeps Plastic Containers Of Petrol In Boot

Johor Bahru (JB) is a popular weekend destination for Singaporeans, with it being just a short drive across the Causeway.

One reason behind its appeal is the cheaper cost of petrol, of which drivers from Singapore have been known to take advantage.

We’ve seen various interesting methods that they’ve adopted, but one particular driver recently took a different approach — filling up plastic containers with petrol and stowing them away in his car boot.

A bystander documented the incident on camera and posted it on social media.

In the caption, the Facebook user questioned the nature of the act and if anything should be done about it.

Driver in JB packs containers of petrol into car

On Friday (17 Feb), a Facebook user posted a minute-long clip of a driver keeping containers of petrol in his car boot.

At the start of the video, the driver appeared to have just finished pumping petrol into a large plastic jerry can.

He then made his way around the car to the boot, with a filled container in each hand.

After setting down both containers, he pulled orange plastic bags from the car boot and wrapped them around his loot.

The driver spent some time on this process and made an effort to push the containers into the recesses of the car.

Although the car plate was not visible in the video, the user also attached a photo exposing the registration number.

It appeared that the car had a Singapore licence plate. The OP has also seemingly removed the clip at the time of writing.

Online opinions about actions divided

However, the original clip has since made its way to the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident occurred on Thursday (16 Feb) at Petron Taman Pelangi, JB. Since the upload, the video has garnered significant attention.

Noting the car’s make and model, one commenter implied that it was “a shame” that the driver would collect and store fuel that way.

Conversely, another netizen pointed out that the driver could be collecting petrol for legitimate purposes, such as helping a friend whose vehicle had run out of fuel along the highway.

The netizen also noted that the driver had not done anything wrong since he was not past customs.

Declare dutifiable goods at customs

According to the Singapore Customs website, petrol or motor fuel is a dutiable good which doesn’t qualify for any duty-free concession.

Travellers who bring them into the country will thus have to declare their goods at the customs checkpoint.

Based on a report by The Straits Times in 2022, it’s only illegal when Singapore-registered vehicles fill up their tanks with the heavily-subsidised RON95 fuel.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.