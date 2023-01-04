Woman Refuels S’pore-Registered Car At M’sian Petrol Station While 3 Others Shake Vehicle

4 People Work Together To Refuel Car At Malaysian Petrol Station

Singaporean drivers have always been notorious for their wild car refuelling antics at Malaysian petrol stations.

While some of us may think we’ve seen it all, people continue to surprise us with their creativity.

A video circulating online recently showed three people standing behind a car and seemingly shaking it while a fourth person pumped petrol.

Unsurprisingly, the clip went viral and invited a slew of comments.

Video shows people shaking car while pumping petrol

In a post on 2 Jan, Facebook page 你想知道的秘密 Secret shared footage of four people standing by a car at a Caltex petrol station.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the kiosk was likely the one at Taman Pelangi, Johor Bahru (JB).

At the start of the video, three people, comprising two men and one older woman, stood behind the car with their hands on the boot.

Then, as if in unison, they began pressing down on the boot with all their might, not unlike someone performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

A younger woman standing closer to the petrol pump was later revealed to be pumping the fuel.

Another angle of the video also showed that the car bore a Singapore licence plate.

It’s unclear how long they were doing their actions for, as the full video appears to be a montage of multiple passers-by’s perspectives.

Clip goes viral & invites criticisms online

The video has since gone viral, with over 6,100 shares at the time of writing.

Viewers have taken to the comments section to criticise the four people’s actions, with Malaysians being the harshest critics.

One Facebook user was quick to point out that Malaysians will certainly not commit such acts. Without mentioning the possible culprits, they hinted at the assumption of where these people tend to hail from.

Perhaps trying to understand their rationale while making light of the situation, a commenter supposed that the culprits think that by refuelling that way, they could have enough petrol in the tank to last them a whole year.

All in all, most netizens seemed to either be amused or appalled by what unfolded in the video.

Be courteous in public spaces

Since it’s unclear what type of petrol they were pumping at the time, let’s avoid making any speculations.

Regardless, we as customers should be mindful of our actions in public, especially if they could create a bad impression.

Let’s all be courteous and gracious.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 你想知道的秘密 Secret on Facebook.