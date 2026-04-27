Driver thrown out of car in M’sia after lorry rear-ends & sends it into oncoming truck

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The driver was rushed to hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

By - 27 Apr 2026, 10:39 am

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Driver thrown out of car after multi-vehicle crash in Sepang

A driver was reportedly thrown out of his car after a violent multi-vehicle collision in Selangor, Malaysia.

The incident, which has been circulating online, involved a black Perodua Axia that was stationary at a junction in Sepang while preparing to turn.

Rear-ended by lorry, pushed into opposite lane

In a video of the incident posted on Threads on Saturday (25 April), a white container lorry is seen travelling along the road.

Moments later, a black Perodua Axia comes into view on the opposite lane, where it is stationary and waiting to turn.

It is then suddenly rear-ended by a white van from behind, with the impact pushing it directly into the lorry’s path.

car rear-ended van hit lorry (2)

Source: @zek__king on Threads

Unable to brake in time, the lorry crashes into the Axia, sending it spinning back into its original lane and narrowly missing another car.

car rear-ended van hit lorry (1)

Source: @zek__king on Threads

The lorry also loses control following the collision, swerving into the opposite lane and ending up in a roadside ditch.

Driver allegedly flung out, in critical condition

The original poster (OP) claimed that the Axia driver was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash and was left lying motionless on the road.

Photos circulating online show the car’s rear severely crushed, with extensive damage to its body.

car rear-ended van hit lorry

Source: @zek__king on Threads

Passersby and other motorists reportedly stopped to help at the scene, while the injured driver was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He is believed to be in critical condition.

As of now, police have not issued an official statement, and investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Also read: Rider on M’sian-registered motorcycle swerves between lanes on PIE, gets rear-ended by car and falls

Rider on M’sian-registered motorcycle swerves between lanes on PIE, gets rear-ended by car and falls

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Featured image adapted from @zek__king on Threads.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
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